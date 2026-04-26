Casey Legumina News: Added to 40-man roster

The Rays activated Legumina on Sunday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Tampa Bay acquired Legumina from Seattle on Friday and will now give the right-hander a spot in the bullpen. Legumina posted a 4.63 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB over 11.2 innings spanning eight appearances for the Mariners prior to the trade. The Rays optioned reliever Trevor Martin to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.