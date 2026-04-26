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Casey Legumina News: Added to 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

The Rays activated Legumina on Sunday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Tampa Bay acquired Legumina from Seattle on Friday and will now give the right-hander a spot in the bullpen. Legumina posted a 4.63 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB over 11.2 innings spanning eight appearances for the Mariners prior to the trade. The Rays optioned reliever Trevor Martin to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.

Casey Legumina
Tampa Bay Rays
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