Casey Legumina News: Added to 40-man roster
The Rays activated Legumina on Sunday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Tampa Bay acquired Legumina from Seattle on Friday and will now give the right-hander a spot in the bullpen. Legumina posted a 4.63 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB over 11.2 innings spanning eight appearances for the Mariners prior to the trade. The Rays optioned reliever Trevor Martin to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.
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