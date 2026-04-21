Casey Legumina News: Loses roster spot

The Mariners designated Legumina for assignment Tuesday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Legumina surrendered three earned runs on three hits and a walk in his inning of relief in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics. The right-hander had started the season with five scoreless appearances that totaled 7.1 innings. However, in his last three games since April 14, he surrender six earned runs across 4.1 innings, which includes Monday's outing. The Mariners will promote Alex Hoppe from Triple-A Tacoma as part of a corresponding move.