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Casey Legumina News: Sent to Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 10:24am

The Rays acquired Legumina from the Mariners on Friday in exchange for Ty Cummings, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Legumina was designated for assignment by Seattle earlier this week after posting a 4.63 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across 11.2 innings out of the Mariners' bullpen. The right-hander owns a career 5.83 ERA spanning 83.1 innings.

Casey Legumina
Tampa Bay Rays
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