Casey Legumina News: Sent to Tampa Bay

The Rays acquired Legumina from the Mariners on Friday in exchange for Ty Cummings, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Legumina was designated for assignment by Seattle earlier this week after posting a 4.63 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across 11.2 innings out of the Mariners' bullpen. The right-hander owns a career 5.83 ERA spanning 83.1 innings.