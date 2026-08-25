Casey Legumina News: Set to open Tuesday's game
Legumina will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Legumina will draw his sixth start of the season, but he's expected to be limited to an inning or two before giving way to left-hander Ian Seymour, who is set to pitch in bulk relief. Since the All-Star break, Legumina has made 13 appearances and has submitted a 4.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB across 17 innings.
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