Casey Legumina headshot

Casey Legumina News: Set to open Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Legumina will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Legumina will draw his sixth start of the season, but he's expected to be limited to an inning or two before giving way to left-hander Ian Seymour, who is set to pitch in bulk relief. Since the All-Star break, Legumina has made 13 appearances and has submitted a 4.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB across 17 innings.

Casey Legumina
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Legumina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Legumina See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, July 29
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, July 29
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
27 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
95 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
327 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
339 days ago