Casey Legumina News: Strong start with new team
Legumina allowed two hits and no walks in two scoreless innings of relief Monday against the Orioles. He struck out two.
After posting a 4.63 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 11.2 innings for the Mariners, the 28-year-old right-hander has been more effective on the mound since being acquired by the Rays in late April. Over 10 frames since joining Tampa Bay's bullpen, Legumina has a 1.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB with one hold while working mostly as a middle reliever.
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