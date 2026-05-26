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Casey Legumina News: Strong start with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Legumina allowed two hits and no walks in two scoreless innings of relief Monday against the Orioles. He struck out two.

After posting a 4.63 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 11.2 innings for the Mariners, the 28-year-old right-hander has been more effective on the mound since being acquired by the Rays in late April. Over 10 frames since joining Tampa Bay's bullpen, Legumina has a 1.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB with one hold while working mostly as a middle reliever.

Casey Legumina
Tampa Bay Rays
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