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Casey Mize Injury: Awaiting MRI results

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Mize (groin) played catch Thursday and is still waiting on the results of his MRI, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Mize was forced to depart Wednesday's outing against the Angels after four innings due to right groin tightness. It's a good sign that he was feeling well enough to play catch a day after the injury, but a determination on a possible injured list stint for Mize won't be made until his MRI results are in.

Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers
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