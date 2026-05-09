Casey Mize headshot

Casey Mize Injury: Completes side session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Mize (adductor) threw a bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.

Mize appears to be tracking toward an abbreviated stay on the injured list while he works his way back from a mild right adductor strain, but he may not be ready for activation when first eligible in the middle of next week. He'll still need to face hitters in a simulated game or minor-league rehab assignment before Detroit brings him back from the IL.

Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mize See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mize See More
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Chris Bennett
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
17 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago