Casey Mize Injury: Completes side session
Mize (adductor) threw a bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.
Mize appears to be tracking toward an abbreviated stay on the injured list while he works his way back from a mild right adductor strain, but he may not be ready for activation when first eligible in the middle of next week. He'll still need to face hitters in a simulated game or minor-league rehab assignment before Detroit brings him back from the IL.
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