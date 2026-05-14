Casey Mize Injury: Could return to start Saturday
Mize (thigh) could return from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Mize has been sidelined since late April with a right adductor strain. He has not made a rehab start, but the right-hander threw a live batting practice session earlier this week and it appears he could skip a rehab assignment. Mize was excellent in his first six outings this season before getting hurt, posting a 2.90 ERA and 35:11 K:BB over 31 innings. If Mize is able to start Saturday, he figures to be somewhat limited from a pitch count perspective.
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