Casey Mize headshot

Casey Mize Injury: Exits early Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 5:41pm

Mize was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta due to right groin tightness, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Mize had allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three batters in 2.1 innings before coming out of Tuesday's game. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but the Tigers should provide more information in the near future.

Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers
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