Casey Mize Injury: Exits with trainer
Mize was removed from Wednesday's game against the Angels with right groin tightness.
Mize made it through four shutout innings Wednesday, striking out six batters while allowing just two hits and a walk. However, he was seen heading back into the clubhouse with a trainer and didn't come back out for the fifth. The severity of the 29-year-old's injury remains unknown, but the Tigers could have an update on his status in the near future.
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