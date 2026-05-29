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Casey Mize Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Tigers placed Mize on the 15-day injured list Friday with right adductor inflammation, retroactive to Thursday.

Mize left his start against the Angels on Wednesday with groin tightness, and although an MRI didn't reveal a strain, he'll still end up on the injured list while the Tigers treat his inflammation. Beau Brieske (thigh) was activated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move, though it remains unknown who will take Mize's place in Detroit's rotation.

Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers
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