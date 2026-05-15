Casey Mize Injury: Rejoining rotation Saturday
Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Mize (adductor) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Mize landed on the IL after he sustained a right adductor strain in an April 28 start against Atlanta. The right-hander made a swift recovery from the injury and will be cleared to return Saturday without having made a rehab start beforehand, but Detroit could look to monitor is workload a bit more carefully than normal. Prior to hitting the shelf, Mize had logged a 2.90 ERA and 1.19 WHIP while striking out batters at a career-best 27.3 percent clip across 31 innings this season.
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