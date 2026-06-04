Casey Mize headshot

Casey Mize Injury: Trending toward short IL stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Mize (adductor) tossed a bullpen session Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Detroit placed Mize on the 15-day injured list Friday due to right adductor inflammation, but his ability to step back on the mound just a few days later suggests that he's tracking toward an abbreviated stint on the shelf. The Tigers haven't decided on Mize's next steps, but assuming he bounces back well from the side session, he'll likely advance to facing hitters by the weekend. He's eligible to return from the IL on June 12 and could be activated without requiring a rehab assignment beforehand.

Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mize See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mize See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
4 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
9 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
13 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago