Casey Mize Injury: Trending toward short IL stint

Mize (adductor) tossed a bullpen session Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Detroit placed Mize on the 15-day injured list Friday due to right adductor inflammation, but his ability to step back on the mound just a few days later suggests that he's tracking toward an abbreviated stint on the shelf. The Tigers haven't decided on Mize's next steps, but assuming he bounces back well from the side session, he'll likely advance to facing hitters by the weekend. He's eligible to return from the IL on June 12 and could be activated without requiring a rehab assignment beforehand.