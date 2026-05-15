Casey Mize Injury: Will start Saturday
Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Mize (thigh) will start Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Mize landed on the injured list after he sustained a right adductor strain in an April 28 start against Atlanta. The right-hander has logged a 2.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB across 31 innings this season. Mize has a career-high 27.3 percent strikeout rate across his first six starts.
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