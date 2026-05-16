Casey Mize News: Activated ahead of start
The Tigers reinstated Mize (thigh) from the injured list Saturday.
Mize landed on the injured list in late April with a right adductor strain, but he'll now make his return without a rehab assignment and take on a Blue Jays squad that's posted just a .675 OPS since the beginning of the month. Brenan Hanifee was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room for Mize on the active roster.
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