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Casey Mize News: Activated ahead of start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 9:37am

The Tigers reinstated Mize (thigh) from the injured list Saturday.

Mize landed on the injured list in late April with a right adductor strain, but he'll now make his return without a rehab assignment and take on a Blue Jays squad that's posted just a .675 OPS since the beginning of the month. Brenan Hanifee was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room for Mize on the active roster.

Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers
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