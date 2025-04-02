Casey Mize News: Blanks Friars for first win

Mize (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one hit and three walks over 5.2 scoreless innings in a 4-1 victory over the Padres. He struck out six.

The right-hander refined his split-finger pitch over the offseason, and after an impressive performance in spring training he carried that success into the regular season. Mize was lifted after 82 pitches (48 strikes) one out short of a quality start after issuing two of his three free passes in the sixth inning, although the first was erased on a double play. While Mize has struggled to live up to his billing as the first overall pick in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft, but 2025 might be the year the 27-year-old finally puts it all together. He's scheduled for a tough test in his next outing, at home early next week against the Yankees.