Casey Mize headshot

Casey Mize News: Blanks Jays in return to rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 3:41pm

Mize didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays, scattering two hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Making his first start since April 28 after recovering from an adductor strain, Mize was fantastic over 71 pitches (51 strikes) and gave up just a first-inning single to Yohendrick Pinango and a a fifth-inning double to Daulton Varsho before being lifted with the Tigers up 1-0. The bullpen couldn't lock up what would have been Mize's third win of the year, but it was still a very encouraging return to the mound. He'll take a 2.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 39:11 K:BB through 37 innings into his next outing, which is set to come at home next week against the Guardians.

Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mize See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mize See More
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Chris Bennett
18 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
24 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
28 days ago