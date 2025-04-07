Casey Mize News: Cruises to easy win
Mize (2-0) yielded one run on four hits and three walks over six innings Monday, striking out six and earning a win over the Yankees.
Mize rolled through four shutout frames before the Yankees scratched across a run in the fifth inning. He tossed 57 of 88 pitches for strikes and forced 10 whiffs, including six with his newly-improved splitter. The 27-year-old righty has given up one run while posting a 12:6 K:BB through 11.2 innings in two starts so far this season. Mize's next start is projected to be this weekend in Minnesota.
