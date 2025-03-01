Fantasy Baseball
Casey Mize headshot

Casey Mize News: Has another strong outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Mize tossed three scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He walked one and struck out two.

It's early, but Mize has now tossed five scoreless innings through two outings this spring with five strikeouts and a 0.60 WHIP. The former No. 1 overall pick is making a strong case for a rotation spot to begin the year, and while some of his prospect shine has worn off, Mize could still be a useful starting option if he's fully healthy. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on him moving forward even if he's not yet a must-add player.

