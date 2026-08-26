Casey Mize News: In line to start Friday
Padres manager Craig Stammen said Wednesday that Mize (ankle) felt good after his bullpen session and will start Friday against the Rays, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Mize injured his right ankle during his last start this past Saturday against the Twins. X-rays came back negative for the 29-year-old right-hander, and with an off-day Thursday, Mize will get an extra day of rest before returning to the mound. In four starts since being acquired from the Tigers in early August, Mize has a 7.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 18 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mize See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Saturday (Aug. 22)4 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 20277 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Sunday (Aug. 16)10 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mize See More