Casey Mize headshot

Casey Mize News: In line to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Padres manager Craig Stammen said Wednesday that Mize (ankle) felt good after his bullpen session and will start Friday against the Rays, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Mize injured his right ankle during his last start this past Saturday against the Twins. X-rays came back negative for the 29-year-old right-hander, and with an off-day Thursday, Mize will get an extra day of rest before returning to the mound. In four starts since being acquired from the Tigers in early August, Mize has a 7.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 18 innings.

Casey Mize
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mize See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mize See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Saturday (Aug. 22)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Saturday (Aug. 22)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
MLB
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
Author Image
James Anderson
7 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Sunday (Aug. 16)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Sunday (Aug. 16)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
10 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago