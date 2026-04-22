Casey Mize News: Punches out seven in second win

Mize (2-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing one run on three hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

Mize was outstanding Wednesday, scattering three singles over six strong frames. Not only is the right-hander already up to three quality starts in 2026, but he's also worked at least 5.2 innings while giving up one run or zero in four of his five outings to begin the season. Mize is pushing his way into must-roster fantasy territory, producing an impressive 2.51 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB over 28.2 frames, but he does have a tough test in Atlanta on tap for his next start.