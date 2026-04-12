Casey Mize News: Sharp in first win of 2026
Mize (1-1) recorded the win in Saturday's 6-1 victory over the Marlins, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.
The right-hander tossed 48 of 74 pitches for strikes before being lifted with two outs in the sixth inning and runners on second and third, leaving Mize just short of his second quality start of the season. He'll take a 3.94 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through 16 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Boston.
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