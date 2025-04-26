Casey Mize News: Sharp in fourth win

Mize (4-1) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, allowing one run on eight hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander made only one real mistake on the afternoon, which Ryan O'Hearn deposited into the left-field seats for a solo shot in the fourth inning. Mize has given up one run or fewer in four of his five starts to begin the season, and he'll take a 2.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB through 29.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week against the Angels.