Casey Mize headshot

Casey Mize News: Sharp in fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Mize (4-1) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, allowing one run on eight hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander made only one real mistake on the afternoon, which Ryan O'Hearn deposited into the left-field seats for a solo shot in the fourth inning. Mize has given up one run or fewer in four of his five starts to begin the season, and he'll take a 2.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB through 29.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week against the Angels.

