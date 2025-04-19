Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Casey Mize headshot

Casey Mize News: Sharp in third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Mize (3-1) picked up the win Saturday in a 3-1 victory over the Royals, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over seven innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before serving up a solo shot to Freddie Fermin. Mize delivered his second quality start in four outings on 88 pitches (63 strikes), and he'll take a 2.22 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 24.1 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Orioles.

Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now