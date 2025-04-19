Casey Mize News: Sharp in third win
Mize (3-1) picked up the win Saturday in a 3-1 victory over the Royals, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over seven innings. He struck out three.
The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before serving up a solo shot to Freddie Fermin. Mize delivered his second quality start in four outings on 88 pitches (63 strikes), and he'll take a 2.22 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 24.1 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Orioles.
