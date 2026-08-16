Casey Mize News: Six strong innings in first Padres win

Mize (5-7) notched the win against the Guardians on Sunday, allowing no runs on three hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out three.

Mize showed no ill effects of Sunday's game being delayed by over three hours due to rain, picking up his first win as a member of the Padres. The right-hander has been very consistent on the mound for the most part during his time for Detroit and San Diego, giving up two runs or fewer in 14 of his 19 outings on the year. Mize is set to take a career-best 3.18 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 95:25 K:BB over 102 innings into a favorable home matchup against the Twins.