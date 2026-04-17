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Casey Mize News: Strong again in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Mize did not factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6.2 scoreless innings.

Mize went toe-to-toe with Ranger Suarez, generating 14 swinging strikes on 94 pitches to earn his second quality start of the season. The 28-year-old has now allowed one earned run or fewer in three of four starts, with the lone exception being a five-run clunker April 6. He'll carry a 2.78 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB across 22.2 innings into a home matchup against the Brewers next week.

Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers
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