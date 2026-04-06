Casey Mize News: Surrenders five runs in loss
Mize (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against Minnesota. He struck out four.
Mize didn't have his best stuff Monday, as a lengthy third inning and a two-run homer from Luke Keaschall in the fourth frame did damage. It marked a step back for the right-hander after a strong first start against Arizona, in which he fired six innings of one-run ball with nine punchouts. Looking ahead, Mize lines up to face Miami on Saturday in his next outing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mize See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mize See More