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Casey Mize News: Surrenders five runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Mize (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against Minnesota. He struck out four.

Mize didn't have his best stuff Monday, as a lengthy third inning and a two-run homer from Luke Keaschall in the fourth frame did damage. It marked a step back for the right-hander after a strong first start against Arizona, in which he fired six innings of one-run ball with nine punchouts. Looking ahead, Mize lines up to face Miami on Saturday in his next outing.

Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers
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