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Casey Mize News: Takes tough-luck loss Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 4:50pm

Mize (2-3) allowed two runs on four hits across 6.2 innings and took the loss in Thursday's 3-1 defeat to the Guardians. He struck out four and didn't walk anyone.

Making his second start after missing a few weeks due to an adductor strain, Mize pitched well, but he got little run support and was outdueled by Joey Cantillo and the Cleveland bullpen. While he doesn't have the wins to show for it yet, Mize has been sharp this year with a 2.47 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 43.2 innings across eight starts. The righty will look to keep up his strong play in his next outing, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Angels at home.

Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers
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