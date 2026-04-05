Casey Schmitt headshot

Casey Schmitt Injury: Absence continuing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 5:49pm

Schmitt (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Schmitt will sit Sunday for a third consecutive game due to a sore back. Rafael Devers is covering first base in the series finale versus the Mets, allowing Jerar Encarnacion to pick up a start as the designated hitter.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
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