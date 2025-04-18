Casey Schmitt Injury: IL stint likely

Schmitt suffered a left oblique strain while hitting in the batting cage before Friday's game against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Schmitt was a late scratch from the lineup Friday due to an issue in his left side, and it now seems like the 26-year-old is destined to spend time on the injured list following his diagnosis. Brett Wisely and Marco Luciano are the most likely candidates to fill in as infield depth for San Francisco while Schmitt is sidelined.