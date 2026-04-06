Casey Schmitt headshot

Casey Schmitt Injury: Not in Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Schmitt (back) is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Phillies on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Schmitt's absence will extend to four games due to a lingering back injury. Rafael Devers will start at first base for Monday's series opener while Jerar Encarnacion serves as the Giants' designated hitter.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
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