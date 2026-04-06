Casey Schmitt Injury: Not in Monday's lineup
Schmitt (back) is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Phillies on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Schmitt's absence will extend to four games due to a lingering back injury. Rafael Devers will start at first base for Monday's series opener while Jerar Encarnacion serves as the Giants' designated hitter.
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