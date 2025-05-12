Casey Schmitt Injury: Rehab assignment imminent
Schmitt (oblique) might begin a rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Schmitt is more than three weeks removed from suffering a Grade 2 oblique strain and is almost ready to test things out in a game setting. Because his absence has been relatively brief, Schmitt shouldn't require a lengthy rehab assignment before returning to the Giants' active roster.
