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Casey Schmitt Injury: Scratched with back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 5:50pm

Schmitt was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets due to back tightness, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants will give Schmitt a day off to give his back a chance to heal, but it doesn't seem like he's trending toward a stint on the injured list at the moment. Jerar Encarnacion will enter the starting nine as San Francisco's first baseman and bat ninth.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
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