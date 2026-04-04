Casey Schmitt Injury: Sitting again Saturday
Schmitt (back) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Schmitt was a late scratch from Friday's lineup due to a sore back, and the issue will keep him out for an additional game Saturday. Jerar Encarnacion will pick up another start at first base as a result and bat ninth.
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