Casey Schmitt headshot

Casey Schmitt Injury: Sitting again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Schmitt (back) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Schmitt was a late scratch from Friday's lineup due to a sore back, and the issue will keep him out for an additional game Saturday. Jerar Encarnacion will pick up another start at first base as a result and bat ninth.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
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