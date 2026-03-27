Casey Schmitt News: Another start at first base

Schmitt will start at first base and bat seventh in Friday's game versus the Yankees.

Schmitt started at first base against lefty Max Fried in the opener and is now bat at the position versus righty Cam Schlittler in the second game of the season. Meanwhile, Rafael Devers is again at designated hitter and Jerar Encarnacion is on the bench. Schmitt will likely need to get off to a hot start to remain an everyday player, but it's clear he's the preferred option at first base right now for new manager Tony Vitello.