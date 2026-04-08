Casey Schmitt News: Back on bench Wednesday
Schmitt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
After a tight back kept him out of action for four straight games, Schmitt returned to the lineup at designated hitter in Tuesday's 6-0 win and went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored. Prior to Tuesday, Schmitt had made each of his seven starts this season at first base, but the Giants likely won't have much of a need for him at that position now after Rafael Devers recently received clearance to play the field on a more recurring basis. Schmitt could be ticketed for more of a utility infield role moving forward.
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