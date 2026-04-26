Casey Schmitt News: Blasts three-run homer Sunday
Schmitt went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 victory over the Marlins.
Schmitt played a key role in Sunday's win, as his three-run homer in the seventh inning gave the Giants a lead they would not relinquish. It marked his second homer in as many days after also going deep Saturday. The 27-year-old has emerged as one of the most consistent hitters in San Francisco's lineup to open 2026, slashing .296/.348/.543 with four homers, eight doubles, 13 RBI and 10 runs across 22 games.
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