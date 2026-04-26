Casey Schmitt News: Cracks homer in victory
Schmitt went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Marlins.
Schmitt doubled in the second inning but was tagged out after overruning second base. However, the 27-year-old made up for the mistake with a two-run homer in the sixth, marking his third long ball on the campaign. Schmitt is slashing .295/.341/.513 with 10 RBI, eight runs scored and one stolen base across 85 plate appearances in 21 outings this season.
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