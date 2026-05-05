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Casey Schmitt News: Cracks solo shot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Schmitt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

The 27-year-old infielder drew the start at third base and hit a solo shot in the first inning to tie the game at one run apiece. It marked the Giants' first home run since their April 26 win over the Marlins, when Schmitt hit a three-run homer. He has been on a tear of late, recording at least one hit in nine of the last 10 games while batting .361 with eight RBI, six runs scored, three long balls and a stolen base in 40 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .308/.359/.542 with 16 RBI, 13 runs scored, five homers and two stolen bases across 117 plate appearances this season.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
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