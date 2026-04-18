Casey Schmitt News: Double, RBI in win Saturday

Schmitt went 2-for-6 with an RBI double in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Nationals.

Schmitt is 4-for-11 with a double, homer, two RBI and two runs scored in the first two games of the series versus Washington. After batting .158 through April 1, Schmitt has gone on a tear at the plate over his last 10 games. He's 16-for-41 (.390) in that span, including five multi-hit contests. On the season, Schmitt is slashing .317/.369/.517 with six doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 2:16 BB:K across 65 trips to the plate.