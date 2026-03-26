Casey Schmitt headshot

Casey Schmitt News: Draws start in Opening Day loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Schmitt started at first base and went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Yankees.

The 27-year-old reached first in the second inning after being hit by Max Fried, accounting for Schmitt's lone time on base during the Opening Day rout. The San Diego State product is expected to play a utility role in 2026, though he drew the start at first base Wednesday while Rafael Devers served as the designated hitter. Schmitt appeared in a career-high 95 regular-season games in 2025, slashing .237/.305/.401 with 40 RBI, 34 runs scored and 12 long balls in 348 plate appearances.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
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