Casey Schmitt News: Drives in lone run Sunday
Schmitt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Rays.
Schmitt was the only Giants' player to log multiple hits, accounting for two of the team's six knocks. Schmitt has hits in five straight games and eight of his last nine. Seeing the vast majority of his at-bats as the designated hitter after a tumultuous start to the season as the Giants' first baseman, Schmitt is slashing .308/.354/.519 with four home runs, 15 RBI, 12 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 4:22 BB:K across 113 plate appearances.
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