Casey Schmitt News: Drives in three runs Sunday
Schmitt went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored during the Giants' 8-5 win over the White Sox on Sunday.
Schmitt put the Giants on the board with an RBI double in the first inning and extended his team's lead to 4-1 with a two-run homer in the third. He's been hot at the plate over his last eight games, going 13-for-34 (.382) with five home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored in that span. Schmitt is up to 11 home runs on the season, one shy from tying his mark in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Schmitt See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 168 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Schmitt See More