Schmitt went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

Schmitt got the Giants on the board with a two-run single in the fourth inning that brought Matt Chapman and Wilmer Flores home. Schmitt has been deployed against southpaws this season, and over his last five games he's gone 4-for-13 with two doubles, one run scored and two RBI.