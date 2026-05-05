Casey Schmitt News: Early homer in loss

Schmitt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the Padres.

Schmitt homered for the second game in a row when he took Walker Buehler deep in the first inning. Over his last 11 contests, Schmitt is batting .350 (14-for-40) with four homers and 10 RBI. The infielder is hitting .306 with a .914 OPS, six homers, 18 RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases over 30 contests this season. With the addition of prospect Bryce Eldridge to the big-league roster, Schmitt may have to settle for a utility role, but he's hitting well enough to make that a tough daily decision as manager Tony Vitello fills out his lineup card. Schmitt could also push struggling veterans Rafael Devers and Willy Adames for playing time at first base and shortstop, respectively.