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Casey Schmitt News: Goes yard in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Schmitt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 12-9 win over the Brewers.

The 27-year-old launched a leadoff homer to left-center field off Coleman Crow in the first inning, and Schmitt also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the third. Additionally, he singled in the seventh, marking his fifth multi-hit performance over his last 12 outings. Schmitt is now slashing .282/.316/.528 with 35 RBI, 28 runs scored, 13 home runs and five stolen bases across 231 plate appearances this season.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
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