Casey Schmitt News: Hits first homer in loss
Schmitt went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Orioles.
Schmitt reached base in each of his final three plate appearances, highlighted by a solo blast in the ninth inning. The 27-year-old has now hit safely in five straight games, a stretch that includes 11 total hits, five of which have gone for extra bases. On the year, he's slashing .368/.429/.579 with one homer, four RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base across 42 plate appearances while earning time at first base and designated hitter.
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