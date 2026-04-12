Casey Schmitt News: Hits first homer in loss

Schmitt went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Orioles.

Schmitt reached base in each of his final three plate appearances, highlighted by a solo blast in the ninth inning. The 27-year-old has now hit safely in five straight games, a stretch that includes 11 total hits, five of which have gone for extra bases. On the year, he's slashing .368/.429/.579 with one homer, four RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base across 42 plate appearances while earning time at first base and designated hitter.