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Casey Schmitt News: Homers in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Schmitt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Schmitt made his impact early, going yard in the first inning and adding an RBI single in the third. Those were the only two runs the Giants produced against Arizona starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Schmitt has been an engine for run production lately, racking up six homers and 13 RBI over his last 10 games. He's now batting .298 with a .906 OPS, 12 long balls, 31 RBI, 26 runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple and three stolen bases over 47 contests. Schmitt still has utility appeal, but he has a clearer path to playing time in left field while Heliot Ramos (quadriceps) is on the mend. Schmitt has also seen time at first base, second base and designated hitter over the last week.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
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