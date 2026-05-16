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Casey Schmitt News: Homers twice in four-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Schmitt went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Schmitt took Luis Severino deep twice, hitting a solo shot in the first inning and adding a two-run blast in the fifth. After an 0-for-9 run over his previous three games, this was a good bounce-back performance for Schmitt, who is in a tough playing time battle. The Giants' lineup has often come down to Schmitt or Bryce Eldridge at designated hitter, and while Schmitt is a right-handed batter, he has played well enough to avoid settling for platoon work so far. He's now batting .293 with an .878 OPS, eight homers, 21 RBI, 19 runs scored, three stolen bases, eight doubles and a triple over 38 contests. The utility man can also get into the lineup when the Giants' regular infielders need a day off, so there should be plenty of at-bats for him as long as he continues to play well.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
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