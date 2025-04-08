Casey Schmitt News: Impressive performance in loss

Schmitt went 2-for-3 with a double during Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Reds and could be in the mix for more playing time moving forward, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old drew the start at first base before being moved to second in the eighth inning, following LaMonte Wade's entry into the game. Schmitt accounted for two of San Francisco's four hits in the low-scoring affair, including his first double of the season, which he lined into left field during the second frame. The utility infielder has the defensive ability to compete for more playing time, and he is now slashing .222/.300/.333 with a double across 10 plate appearances.